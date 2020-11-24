Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Natera worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 12.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Natera by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Shares of NTRA opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $90.03.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $598,363.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,583.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,043 shares of company stock worth $53,692,779. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

