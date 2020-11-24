Sei Investments Co. Buys 469,460 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 181.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 728,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,460 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Parsley Energy worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 632.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 62,931 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PE. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Johnson Rice cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

