IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.44.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,447 shares of company stock worth $14,445,856 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

