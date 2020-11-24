Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $172.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

