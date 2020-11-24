Aperio Group LLC Buys 5,366 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $181.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.41.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

