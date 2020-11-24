Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Silicon Laboratories worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 166.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

