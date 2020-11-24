Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Ameris Bancorp worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,920 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 397,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 109,735 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

