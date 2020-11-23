Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

