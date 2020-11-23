Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,610 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $30,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

