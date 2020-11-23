Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of CF Industries worth $25,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

NYSE:CF opened at $33.50 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

