Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,131 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $74.62 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.7333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

