GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,322 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 49.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,345,018.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,190,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,680,586 shares of company stock valued at $555,433,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,137.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.