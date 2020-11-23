CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

INGR opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

