Trexquant Investment LP Sells 15,384 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

