CI Investments Inc. Sells 789 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

