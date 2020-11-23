Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 838,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 71,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $878,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,103,397.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,728 shares of company stock worth $37,514,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

