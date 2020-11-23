Swiss National Bank Has $23.86 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.51% of FLIR Systems worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,019,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 61.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

