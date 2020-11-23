Swiss National Bank Has $23.86 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.51% of FLIR Systems worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,019,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 61.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Sunrun Inc.
GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Sunrun Inc.
CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated
CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated
Trexquant Investment LP Sells 15,384 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc.
Trexquant Investment LP Sells 15,384 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc.
CI Investments Inc. Sells 789 Shares of CarMax, Inc.
CI Investments Inc. Sells 789 Shares of CarMax, Inc.
Ares Management Co. Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp
Ares Management Co. Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp
Swiss National Bank Has $23.86 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc.
Swiss National Bank Has $23.86 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report