Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,943 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of KB Home worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,377,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KB Home by 137.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after acquiring an additional 900,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KB Home by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,772,000 after acquiring an additional 501,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

