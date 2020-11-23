Commerce Bank Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,693 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,363,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after buying an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after buying an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

