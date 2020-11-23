Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 552,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,271 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $88.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,908 shares of company stock worth $7,708,720. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.