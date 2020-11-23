John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $236,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,195.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2,974.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

