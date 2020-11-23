Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 3rd Largest Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $490,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,195.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

