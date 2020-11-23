Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $490,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,195.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $236,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $236,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 3rd Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 3rd Largest Position
New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Life Storage, Inc.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Life Storage, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Boosted by STA Wealth Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Boosted by STA Wealth Management LLC
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report