New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Life Storage worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after buying an additional 114,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 515,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,210,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Life Storage by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 76,193 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

