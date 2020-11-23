Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,974.12.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
