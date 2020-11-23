Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

