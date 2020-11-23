Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,883,000 after purchasing an additional 484,524 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 528,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

