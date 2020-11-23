Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $139,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,195.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

