Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,195.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,974.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

