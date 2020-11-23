2,034 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,324.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $514,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,516 shares of company stock worth $4,180,732. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG stock opened at $129.80 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

