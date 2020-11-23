CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 75.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Edward Jones lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

