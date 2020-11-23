CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 75.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Edward Jones lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $236,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 3rd Largest Position
New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Life Storage, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Holdings Boosted by STA Wealth Management LLC
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
