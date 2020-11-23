PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after buying an additional 1,268,757 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,179,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,994,000 after buying an additional 53,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.