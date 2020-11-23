Aperio Group LLC Buys 18,779 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,533 shares of company stock worth $7,980,440. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.