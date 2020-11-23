CI Investments Inc. Invests $184,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 279,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,652,000 after buying an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $267.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at $30,576,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Insiders sold 56,956 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,558 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

