AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,085,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,618.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,310 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Melius raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

