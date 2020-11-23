Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $542,000 Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,977 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,758,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,289,000 after acquiring an additional 458,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,986,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,970,000 after acquiring an additional 260,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,084,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,364 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.