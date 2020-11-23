CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,716 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,198.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

M&T Bank stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

