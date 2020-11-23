Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of United Airlines worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 147.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

United Airlines stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,235.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.