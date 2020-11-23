Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jabil by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 180,788 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jabil by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 68,955 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,330. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

