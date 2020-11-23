Sei Investments Co. Sells 63,010 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of News worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3,154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. News Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. News’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

