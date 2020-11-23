Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,867 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 4,767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,229,000 after buying an additional 7,513,853 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $67,709,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $16,943,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 199,110 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $10,686,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

