Swiss National Bank Sells 19,700 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 117,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 74,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

LNC stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

