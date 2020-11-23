Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,467,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,087 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.