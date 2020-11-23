Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Wynn Resorts worth $27,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $64,368,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 529.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 317,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,153,000 after acquiring an additional 237,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $16,255,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 127.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,353 shares of company stock worth $1,030,792. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

