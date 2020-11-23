Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of PACCAR worth $35,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 376,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PACCAR by 34.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

