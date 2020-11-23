Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 528.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

RSG stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.