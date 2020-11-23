Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Dropbox worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $774,068. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

