iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $224.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.60 and a beta of 1.78. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.10.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $1,144,025.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,697 shares of company stock worth $15,489,729. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

