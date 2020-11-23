Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 34.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,813,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 472,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 434,741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 336,422 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 322,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.