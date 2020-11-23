National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,160 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,044 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

