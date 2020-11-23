Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $232.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $241.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.