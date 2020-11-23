State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.35 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,435 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of LPX opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

